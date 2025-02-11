With the Eagles' Super Bowl parade on Valentine's Day, flower shops urge customers to plan ahead

As love fills the air before Valentine's Day, a storm of uncertainty looms over local businesses due to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade scheduled for this Friday.

While many are celebrating the Super Bowl win, the timing of the parade has some business owners wondering how it might impact their Valentine's Day sales.

For Michele Fabik, owner of Accents by Michele Flower Studio in Delaware County, Valentine's Day is a chance to help customers create lasting memories through the timeless gift of flowers.

With more than 20 years of experience, Fabik's studio is a trusted name for locals seeking the perfect bouquet for their loved ones. She prides herself on the strong relationships she's built with her customers, who return year after year for special moments.

"I value my customers. My customers are very loyal to me. They come to me year after year, they trust me. They trust my product," Fabik said.

For Fabik, Valentine's Day ranks just below Mother's Day in terms of importance. She's prepped inventory from around the world in anticipation of a busy week leading up to the holiday. But with the Eagles' parade falling on the same Friday as Valentine's Day, she faces a logistical challenge that could affect her ability to make deliveries.

"I can't tie up a driver on Friday trying to get a few deliveries out," Fabik said. "Even though I'm in the suburbs, I have a few deliveries that had to go into the city, and I've already had to call those customers and tell them we're going to have another florist handle them because we can't get into the city."

City officials are mindful of the challenge posed by the parade's timing and are doing their best to minimize any disruptions for local businesses. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker reassured the restaurant community that the city's Valentine's Day reservations would be unaffected.

"To all in our restaurant community, we want you to know we will be prepared, and nothing will interfere with our restaurant reservations on that evening. We will be done well before," Parker said.

The impact of the parade on sales is also unclear for some other businesses, like Shane Confectionery Old City. For Pavia Burroughs, the historic candy shop's co-owner, parades are often a wildcard.

"Parades are kind of a wild card for us. When they come down Market Street, we tend to be a bit slower. So having the parade being in the center of town makes it more of a guess for us," Burroughs said. "Hopefully, it doesn't have too much of an impact."

Despite the logistical challenges, Fabik encourages her customers to plan ahead. With the potential for delayed deliveries and the added chaos of the parade, she's urging everyone to take advantage of the days leading up to the holiday.

"Tell your customers to come in on Thursday, maybe even Wednesday, or Saturday. Don't forget about your sweetheart and come in the next day because we will still have product," Fabik said.

As the Eagles' Super Bowl victory continues to reverberate through the city, businesses are bracing for both the excitement of the parade and the potential challenges posed by the holiday.

Whether you're planning to celebrate Valentine's Day with flowers, chocolates or a night out, it's clear that this year's festivities will be a mix of love, joy, and a little bit of unpredictability.