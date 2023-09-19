Watch CBS News
USPS launches Operation Santa Claus, now accepting letters

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The United States Postal Service's annual Letters to Santa program is now accepting letters.

The program, which helps kids in need have a great holiday, is now in its 111th year.

The requests are put on a website.

Generous strangers then adopt letters and send the gifts anonymously.

The letters can be sent to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888.

They need to be postmarked by Dec. 11.

The website USPS Operation Santa opens for letter adopters on Nov. 20. Participating post offices can be found online, and people can read past letters to Santa as well on the website.

First published on September 19, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

