Philadelphia named "most walkable city" in the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- OK, now we're talking! After one recent national ranking did Philadelphia dirty, another one is putting the city in a much more positive light.

USA Today readers just named Philly the most walkable city in the country, beating the likes of New York, Seattle, St. Louis, Minneapolis and Boston.

It feels good to beat Boston.

"The most walkable parts of the city include Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square West, Fitler Square and Center City East," USA Today says.

USA Today got some travel experts together to compile a list of 20 cities that offer hotels, restaurants and attractions and walkable streets. Then readers cast their votes over 28 days.

Local organizations were, to no one's shock, happy with the results.

"This award recognizes Philadelphia as the most walkable city in the country, which is exactly how we want our city to be known," Angela Val, president and CEO at Visit Philadelphia, said in a statement. "Tourists can easily stroll from neighborhood to neighborhood, having dinner in one part of the city before walking 10 minutes to grab a drink or dessert in another, sightseeing along the way."

"We are happy to see the city again receiving national recognition for its ease of access," Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in a statement.

It does make sense: we've got the Schuylkill River Trail, Fairmount Park, historical sites to see and excellent food options to stop at along the way.

Or you could take a walking tour to the city's many historic murals.