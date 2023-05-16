Watch CBS News
These 8 cities rank among 150 "best places to live"

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lower than Kansas City? Really?

U.S. News and World Report has released its 2023-24 "Best Places to Live" rankings, and it includes eight cities from our region.

But if you're still bitter about the result of Super Bowl LVII, you're not going to be happy about where Philadelphia ranks.

These cities made the list:

No. 38: Harrisburg, Pa.

No. 55: Lancaster, Pa.

No. 71: Trenton, N.J.

No. 78, York, Pa.

No. 85: Scranton, Pa.

No. 88: Reading, Pa.

No. 109: Allentown, Pa.

No. 119: Philadelphia, Pa.

Kansas City was ranked No. 73, with U.S. News and World Report saying it's "no flyover cow town."

They really flew over Philadelphia when making this list.

The rankings focus on the 150 most populous metro areas around the country, and are compiled from data by the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the Department of Labor and other sources, including user opinions.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 1:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

