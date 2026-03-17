Upper Merion Area School District teacher arrested for alleged indecent assault of student, police say

A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, elementary school teacher was arrested after officials said he inappropriately touched a student at a school in Upper Merion Township.

Zachary Schettone, 39, of King of Prussia, was arrested Tuesday on indecent assault and other charges, Upper Merion Township police announced.

Schettone allegedly had a student from his third-grade class at Gulph Elementary School sit on his lap, where he is accused of inappropriately touching the child, according to police.

Upper Merion Township police began investigating after the victim came forward in August 2025. Police contacted administrators at Upper Merion Area School District, who put Schettone on leave before the school year started. He has not been back to work since the investigation began, according to police.

In a letter to Gulph Elementary families, Superintendent Tamara Thomas Smith said the charges are related to an incident that happened three years ago. Schettone has not been on the campus during that time and will remain on leave pending the outcome of the legal proceedings, the letter says. The victim is no longer enrolled in the school district.

The school district is cooperating with law enforcement and is offering counseling for any families, students and staff members who want it, the superintendent said.

Schettone is charged with indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a victim under 13, corruption of minors and harassment by physical contact, police said in the announcement of the arrest.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6, court documents show.