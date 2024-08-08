University of the Arts students, faculty and grads speak out, seek answers at Philadelphia City Council hearing

Former University of the Arts students speak out at Philadelphia City Council hearing

Former University of the Arts students speak out at Philadelphia City Council hearing

Former University of the Arts students speak out at Philadelphia City Council hearing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What happened two months ago when the University of the Arts unexpectedly closed its doors, leaving students and nearly 700 faculty members in limbo?

That question was the focus Thursday as members of Philadelphia City Council's Committee on Education listened to panels of UArts students, faculty and alumni at an exploratory hearing.

"I think we do have some capacity to be able to push and ask questions and ensure that people are held accountable and that's really what we want do," Councilmember Quetcy M. Lozada said. "We want to be able to gather as much information as possible to hold those who have to be held accountable for their actions."

"We deserve true answers as to how this happened," said Zoe Hollander, former UArts Student.

Frustration and pain were evident as people expressed their disappointment with the UArts board and former president.

The education committee is not only investigating what led to the decision but also searching for solutions.

Some of the questions that arose after the school closed included whether plans were in place for students to continue their studies elsewhere, how faculty and staff were supported, and what will happen to the school's facilities.

The arts are part of the heartbeat of Philadelphia, and students and supporters organized several rallies at the campus on Broad Street as the school year was ending.

In early June, the university's accrediting body decided to strip the university of its accreditation for failing to comply with requests for written reports, teach-out plans and more.

The Pennsylvania attorney general is also investigating the abrupt closure. In a statement to CBS Philadelphia, the attorney general's office said its focus "is on preserving the assets so they can be repurposed consistent with their charitable mission" and "investigating to determine the causes of the failure that resulted in abrupt closure of the university."

"I'm really hoping that this doesn't happen to any other student or any other school ever again," said Alex McFadden, a 2024 graduate of UArts.