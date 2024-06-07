As University of Arts marks its last day, supporters rally to save the school while demanding answers

University of the Arts supporters demand answers while rallying to save the school on its final day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students, staff and supporters of the University of the Arts packed the steps and sidewalks outside of Hamilton Hall on Broad Street Friday, demanding answers as to why their school was shutting down.

It was a week ago that people learned – mostly through media reports – that the institution that's been in place for 150 years was abruptly closing its doors. People on Friday told CBS News Philadelphia they're still waiting to hear from school leaders.

"The way everything was handled, completely unacceptable," said rising sophomore Aine Doyle.

"It's just a cowardly act on their behalf of just not communicating with us at all," said Michael Pacio Ximio, another rising sophomore.

UArts faculty member and Vice President of United Academics of Philadelphia Bradley Philbert told CBS News Philadelphia that around 600 staff members were laid off Friday afternoon during a Zoom call.

City and state leaders are also seeking answers from the university. At Friday's rally, several state lawmakers called for accountability over the abrupt closure. And on Thursday, Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla introduced a resolution calling for hearings over the closure of the school.

But it still leaves students and staff members at UArts in limbo.

"Just to see it disappear so quickly raised a lot of eyebrows, but more importantly it broke a lot of hearts," said rising junior Joey Miller.

Many people we spoke with felt blindsided and devastated by the school's closing. Biata and Aine Doyle, a mother and daughter who both attended UArts, said the university has been part of their family.

"This is like in our genes. This is genetics. We're like programmed to be here," said Biata, a 1989 grad. "She's starting to set down her first roots like I set down my roots here. Now she's setting her roots here."

It wasn't just current students and faculty rallying on Friday. Erin Lovettsherman graduated from the university in 1997 and said she drove from Vermont to be here. Lovettsherman said the school helped shape her into the person she is today.

"I was a small-town kid from New Hampshire, really passionate about the arts, but without proper training," said Lovettsherman. "And I came and auditioned here and it completely changed my life."

Supporters on Friday made it clear, their fight to save their school isn't over. While they still want answers as to what happened, they're also hopeful that UArts can continue in some way, shape or form.

"The governor, the mayor, I know they're trying, somebody's gotta save this!" said Jason Douglas.

"I believe in UArts forever. I think we can salvage it in one way or another," said Lovettsherman.

"Last day," questioned rising junior Joey Miller. "Who knows?"

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to University of the Arts officials but has not received a response.