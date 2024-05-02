Petition calls for Penn protest encampment to be shut down; man charged with spraying "stink spray" on tents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the University of Pennsylvania's College Green enters its eighth day, Thursday was already set to be an active day on campus. A march and counter-demonstration is planned and a traditional junior class ceremony and walk through campus are still on the schedule, though its location changed.

Protesters have been camping in tents and hanging up signs with pro-Palestinian messages like "Free Palestine" and calling on the school to separate from companies advancing Israel's military efforts in Gaza.

The group includes Penn students, faculty and groups unaffiliated with the university.

Workers were seen powerwashing protest messages off the brick walkway near the Ben Franklin statue after it was defaced overnight.

Counter-demonstrators delivering petition, want Penn encampment disbanded

The Philadelphia chapter of the Israeli-American Council said it is planning a march through campus and will deliver a petition to the office of Interim President J. Larry Jameson that asks for the encampment to be removed.

Organizers say the petition was signed by 2,000 people.

Penn has issued multiple trespassing notices to encampment protesters and posted signs about the violation, though it's not clear if the university plans to remove the camp.

"Your activities are in violation of state and local laws, as well as university policy," the signs read.

Police were also seen on Wednesday removing zip ties that held metal barriers together around the camp.

Police moved in on pro-Palestinian protesters camped at the University of California, Los Angeles early Thursday morning. On Tuesday night, hundreds of protesters at Columbia University were taken into custody after the school president asked the NYPD to clear them from campus.

Back at Penn Thursday, IAC demonstrators also plan to bring a projector and display social media videos filmed by Hamas and a documentary about sexual violence against Israeli women, "Screams Before Silence."

Their goal is "to demand a safe environment for Jewish students and to focus attention on the Hamas terror attacks of Oct. 7."

The encampment at the University of Pennsylvania's College Green seen the morning of Thursday, May 2. CBS News Philadelphia

University's Hey Day plans relocating

Hey Day is a University of Pennsylvania tradition dating back to 1916 where juniors dress up in red shirts, wear flat-brimmed hats and carry canes.

Hey Day comes after the last day of classes and celebrates the juniors moving up to senior year. Students usually strut down Locust Walk and end on the College Green.

However, the protest camp is located on the College Green.

Penn students participating in Hey Day were notified that the procession will instead end at Annenberg Plaza this year, a student involved in organizing Hey Day told CBS News Philadelphia.

Man charged for spraying "stink spray" on Penn encampment protest

A man was seen carrying a canister with an unknown liquid and spraying the liquid around the protest camp on Wednesday.

The man, who was later seen in handcuffs, is now facing charges, according to Penn.

"Penn Public Safety removed an individual, who had allegedly sprayed a sulfur-based 'stink' spray in the encampment," a university spokesperson said Wednesday."No injuries were reported. The individual was charged with disorderly contact and harassment."

Protesters wrote on social media that the substance was "similar to skunk spray."

A University of Pennsylvania spokesperson said this man was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen spraying an unknown liquid at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on campus on Wednesday, May 1. CBS News Philadelphia

"We do know it's giving off a strong smell, we don't know what it is," demonstrator and Penn student Eliana Atienza told reporters Wednesday.

"He's a random person whom the police let walk into our encampment," Atienza added, claiming the man "sprayed our food, sprayed our grass, sprayed our tents, sprayed our signs."

What are protesters calling for?

Atienza said protesters' three main goals are calling for Penn to disclose its investments, to divest from "companies profiting off the Israeli apartheid" and to protect the speech of Palestinian student protesters.

On protest groups' social media accounts, one frequent target for divestment has been Ghost Robotics, a company that got its start in Penn's Pennovation lab. According to an article in Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, the Israel Defense Forces procured four "Vision 60" ground drone robots from Ghost Robotics and they entered service in the war.

Haaretz said the robots were joined with a "Rooster" drone from the company Robotican, and the two robots used together can examine whether buildings contain IEDs or Hamas fighters.