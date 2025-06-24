Driver in deadly crash near University of Delaware indicted on murder charges by grand jury

A grand jury has indicted a driver on murder charges for the deadly crash near the University of Delaware campus in April.

Prosecutors say Gordon Turner was speeding in a stolen U-Haul van when he lost control and jumped a curb on Main Street.

University of Delaware graduate student Marina Vasconcelos, 24, was killed in the crash, and eight other people were hurt. She was pursuing a doctorate in chemistry and biochemistry.

Marina Vasconcelos died in the crash. University of Delaware Photography

Police had identified the U-Haul van as stolen — it was due back to the company in March — earlier that day and tried to arrest the driver and passenger, according to Newark police. The driver then sped away toward Main Street, ignoring commands to stop, running over a curb and hitting a police car. Officers decided not to pursue the van. On Main Street, the van hit two pedestrians and multiple parked cars, police said.

"Every second of this tragedy was entirely preventable," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. "This is what happens when you flee from the police: You endanger others, you endanger yourself, and when you are caught — which you will be — the consequences are far worse."

Turner was previously wanted for crimes in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Georgia.