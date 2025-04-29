Watch CBS News
1 dead after multiple people hit by vehicle near University of Delaware; road closed, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

At least one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit multiple people near the University of Delaware's campus on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

At around 4:45 p.m., police in Newark, Delaware, said road closures are in effect in the area of East Main Street starting at South Chapel Street due to a collision.

The area where police said the crash was is near several downtown businesses, including a Chipotle, a Five Guys, a dumpling restaurant and a bar and grill.

lns-new-castle-accident-frame-79611.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the scene where a crowd of people were gathered outside on the street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as authorities respond to the crash. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com.

