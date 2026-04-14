Philadelphia to host UFC 330 in August, Gov. Shapiro and Dana White announce

UFC is coming back to Philadelphia this summer.

Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly will host UFC 330 on Aug. 15, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and UFC President and CEO Dana White announced Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show."

The last time Philly hosted UFC Fight Night was March 30, 2019, when Justin Gaethje knocked out Edson Barboza for Fight of the Night honors, officials said.

"I was proud to work with Dana and his team to get this done. We are so pumped up here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said on the show.

The governor acknowledged that his politics don't always align with White's but said both understand the power of sports and of UFC.

"I just believe sports is a great way to speak a common language, bring people together," Shapiro said. He added that his kids are "massive UFC fans" and are looking forward to August.

"We love Philly, and when you think about Philly, you think about fighting, some of the greatest fighters ever, and some of the great fights, you know, in the early days of boxing came out of Philly," White said.

The soon-to-be-announced fight card will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America, according to a press release.

Under a seven-year deal signed last year, Paramount became the home for all Ultimate Fighting Championship events in the U.S. Paramount is the parent company of CBS News, which owns CBS News Philadelphia.

Tickets are not for sale yet, but fans can register their interest online.

The event joins a crowded slate of sporting events planned for the Philadelphia area this year, including the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square and the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.