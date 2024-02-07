Delaware County's first center for LGBTQQIA+ community opens this weekend

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) - A new community center serving young people and people in the LGBTQQIA+ community is opening this weekend in Delaware County.

The UDTJ Community Center is being called the first community center in Delaware County for youth, people of color and members of the LGBTQQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual) community.

The facility on Fairfield Avenue in Upper Darby officially opens to the public on Saturday.

Soul Cuffee, a 16-year-old junior from Upper Darby High School, was among the first group of people getting an inside look at the center Tuesday.

"I feel safe being in this environment," Cuffee said. "Given the fact that it's so close to where I live, where I go to school. Being here right now, it feels unreal."

Director of Operations Kyle McIntyre says the UDTJ Community Center will offer referrals for mental health, substance use, immigration and legal services.

"We're hopeful that this center can act as a literal and metaphorical bridge to resources for Delaware County residents," McIntyre said. "We're running around panicking trying to make sure that everything is ready to go and we're ready to service people on day one, but it's exciting."

Organizers chose the Fairfield Avenue location in part because it's close to public transportation, with the 69th Street Transportation Center within walking distance. They're hoping the center will serve about 100 people a month.

"We are bringing resources directly here for direct service once or twice a month, so we'll be doing counseling, right out of the center," McIntyre said. "We'll be doing recovery services, right out of the center."

Students hope the community center will help young people feel they're not alone.

"The community is struggling right now and they just need somewhere to go if they need to feel safe," Courtney Sokalczuk, a 16-year-old Upper Darby High School student, said. "Since they're having like, little game nights and things like that center, I'll come here to just enjoy, have fun in the area."