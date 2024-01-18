LGBTQ Catholics in Philadelphia say Pope Francis allowing blessings opens door to inclusion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's been one month since Pope Francis formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, a controversial and radical shift in Vatican policy.

On any given Sunday inside the church of Saint Luke the Epiphany, a gathering rooted in dignity takes place, where the body of Christ reflects the colors of a resilient rainbow.

Michael Rocks is president of Dignity Philadelphia, founded in 1973 as a place for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Catholics to worship together.

"It was after I got out of the service that I realized I was gay and then finally a couple years later, somebody told me, the Catholics are having a Mass at 7 o'clock on Sunday, and I said, naw, that can't be," Rocks said.

Fr. Norman Simmons presided over a recent Sunday service.

"If God made us this way, he wants us to live out the fullness of our humanity, including our sexuality, and the church needs to come to recognize that," Simmons said.

For decades, LGBTQ Catholics have not fully felt welcomed in the Roman Catholic Church, but the recent shift by Pope Francis formally endorsing priest blessing same-sex couples is changing that.

Mark and Robert Lord-Schell have been married for eight years, and their faith is a cornerstone of their relationship. They're going to ask their pastor to bless them in June.

The blessing does not change the church's view on marriage being between a man and a woman.

Michael Flynn with Out Catholics said many Catholics are torn with the shift in Vatican policy.

"You are against history if you are going to continue being homophobic," Flynn said.

"Many in my community are saying he's not doing enough," Flynn said. "Many, many in the Catholic community he's doing much too much."

Despite the ongoing debate, those celebrating together at Dignity are focused on a more inclusive future for the church — and grateful their pope has opened a door for a more welcoming future.

"I think it's the pope trying to move things forward, that's for sure," Rocks of Dignity Philadelphia said. "He's a great pope and he's the first one who has ever done anything to support the LGBT community."