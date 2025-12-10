Accused gang member wanted for 3 murders in Philadelphia arrested in Delaware County, U.S. Marshals say

Tyvine Jones, an accused gang member and alleged hitman wanted for three murders in Philadelphia between 2020 and 2022, was arrested Wednesday in Delaware County, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jones was picked up at an apartment complex on Lansdowne Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after U.S. Marshals received a tip. He was arrested and taken to the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide detective division for processing, U.S. Marshals said.

The federal law enforcement agency said Jones is a member and an alleged hitman in the "Blumberg" street gang in Philadelphia.

Jones, who also goes by the alias "Eerd," with a tattoo on his neck that says "Blumberg Baby," is charged with three murders in Philadelphia.

The alleged murders happened between August 2020 and September 2022.

U.S. Marshals said the first occurred in the 2200 block of West Diamond Street in August 2020, the second in the 1600 block of Erie Avenue in May 2022 and the third in the 1600 block of Creston Street in September 2022.

Authorities said the victims were 16, 20 and 23 years old.

"Together with our Philadelphia PD and other partners, our commitment to the citizens of Philadelphia remains steadfast: the relentless pursuit of violent fugitives such as Tyvine Jones, whose unrestrained existence serves only to diminish our great city," Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said in a press release.

U.S. Marshals were offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.