Accused gang member wanted for 3 murders in Philadelphia, U.S. Marshals say

An accused gang member is wanted for three murders in Philadelphia between 2020 and 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Tyvine Jones, a 24-year-old who U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia claim is a member of the "Blumberg" street gang, is being sought for three murders between August 2020 and September 2022, the federal law enforcement agency said Monday.

Jones also goes by the alias, "Eerd," with a tattoo on his neck saying, "Blumberg Baby," another on his left arm saying "savage," and one on his hand that says "Blumberg 24," U.S. Marshals said.

U.S. Marshals Service

Police said Jones' last known address is in the 2600 block of North Chadwick Street.

U.S. Marshals said Jones is charged with three murders — one in the 2200 block of West Diamond Street in August 2020, one in the 1600 block of Erie Avenue in May 2022 and a third in the 1600 block of Creston Street in September 2022.

The victims were 16, 20 and 23 years old, according to police.

"His disregard for human life poses a continued threat to the public," Robert Clark, the supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, said in a statement, "and he should be considered armed and highly dangerous."

The federal law enforcement agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Jones' arrest.