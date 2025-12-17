Tyson Foerster to miss rest of Philadelphia Flyers' season after undergoing arm surgery

The Philadelphia Flyers will be without one of their top forwards for the rest of the regular season.

Tyson Foerster underwent surgery on his injured arm this week and will be out for five months, the team announced Wednesday.

Foerster suffered an upper-body injury in the Flyers' 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 1 after he unleashed a one-timer. He left immediately after taking the slap shot.

The initial timeline for Foerster's injury was two to three months. The Flyers said Wednesday that after further medical evaluation, Foerster required surgery.

Foerster's season is most likely over. The five-month timeline would bring a possible return to mid-May, which would require the Flyers to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 23-year-old was the Flyers' leading goal scorer when he was injured, with 10 in 21 games. Eleven games later, his 10 goals remain second on the club behind Trevor Zegras.

Foerster, the Flyers' 2020 first-round pick, has developed into one of the team's most important two-way players and plays on both special teams units. Last season, Foerster potted 25 goals and 43 points in 81 games.

The Flyers are 17-9-6 and third in the Metropolitan Division after 32 games. Philadelphia beat the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, on Tuesday night after Zegras extended his goal streak to four games.