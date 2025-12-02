Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster to miss significant time with injury

Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster will be out for two to three months with an upper-body injury, general manager Danny Briere said Tuesday.

Foerster, 23, leads the team in goals with 10 in 21 games so far this season. Three of the goals have come on the power play, which is tied on the team with center Trevor Zegras. Two of Foerster's 10 goals have also been game-winners.

Foerster, who is in his fourth season with the Flyers, exited Philadelphia's 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena after ripping a one-timer. He scored the team's lone goal as Penguins star Sidney Crosby scored his 58th and 59th career goals against the Flyers.

Foerster was picked No. 23 overall by the Flyers in the 2020 NHL draft. In the 2024-25 season, Foerster had a career-high 25 goals, 18 assists and 43 points in 81 games.

Monday night's loss to the Penguins snapped a three-game winning streak for the Flyers.

Philadelphia is 14-8-3 on the season with 31 points, which is good for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs with plenty of time to go in the 2025-26 season.

The Flyers will be back in action Wednesday night at home vs. the Buffalo Sabres.