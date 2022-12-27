Sixers' Tyrese Maxey set to return against Pelicans: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The red-hot Sixers might get some reinforcements this week. Guard Tyrese Maxey, who has been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a report from The Athletic.

Maxey will reportedly be on a minutes restriction once he returns to the lineup.

Maxey suffered the fracture during the second quarter of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks last month after he landed awkwardly on his foot.

Before the injury, Maxey was averaging a career-high 22.9 points per game and shooting 42.2% on 3-pointers.

When Maxey was sidelined, the Sixers were dealing with the injury bug as James Harden and Tobias Harris were also both hurt. But a month later, the Sixers are much healthier and have won eight straight games.

Joel Embiid scored 35 points and Harden added 29 and 13 assists as the Sixers topped the New York Knicks 119-112 at Madison Square Garden on Christmas day.

The Sixers will play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night before Maxey's expected return in New Orleans.

Maxey's addition to the lineup will make the Sixers' backcourt even deeper as De'Anthony Melton and Shake Milton have both emerged in the University of Kentucky product's absence.