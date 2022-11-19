Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss 3-4 weeks with foot injury: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The already short-handed Sixers lost a key member of their backcourt for an extended period of time on Saturday. Guard Tyrese Maxey will miss three to four weeks with a left foot injury, according to ESPN.

Maxey reportedly has a small bone fracture in his left foot. He suffered the injury late in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night after he landed awkwardly on his foot. Maxey exited the game after splitting two free throws following the injury.

Maxey reportedly underwent an MRI on Saturday to confirm the injury after he left Friday's game in a walking boot.

The Sixers were able to pull off a 110-102 victory over the Bucks without having Maxey in the second half thanks to big night from Joel Embiid and contributions from Georges Niang, Shake Milton and De'Anthony Melton. Maxey was still able to score 24 points alone in that first half against Milwaukee. Starters James Harden and Tobias Harris also didn't play on Friday night.

Maxey was tasked with leading the Sixers' backcourt with Harden out a month due to a foot injury. Now, the Sixers will turn to Milton and Melton to share point guard duties.

Maxey is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists this season. His 22.9 points per game rank second on the team, and he's also shooting 42.2% on 3-pointers.

Now, the Sixers will rely on Embiid once again to keep them afloat as they deal with injuries to their two starting guards in Harden and Maxey.

The Sixers are 8-7 and will try to win their fourth straight game when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.