Philadelphia man freed after life sentence reduced following 1997 conviction

A Philadelphia man who spent over 24 years behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit walked free Monday after his murder conviction was vacated.

Tyree Wallace, 46, had been serving a life sentence without parole for a 1997 second-degree felony murder conviction. That conviction was vacated in June, and after Wallace pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, he was resentenced Monday.

In a courtroom packed with supporters, Judge Scott DiClaudio sentenced Wallace to a minimum of 12 years, 4 months, and a maximum of 24 years, 8 months of time already served.

His sister, Donna Wyche, described the moment as "surreal."

"We have been going through this since he was 19. And he will be 47 at the end of this month," Wyche said. "This will be the first time in a very long time that I can call my brother on his actual birthday and say happy birthday."

Wallace, who has maintained his innocence since his conviction, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder after his original conviction was vacated. His attorney, David Perry, called the outcome "the absolute best possible outcome short of exoneration."

The years in prison were filled with purpose for Wallace despite the circumstances. He founded two nonprofit organizations aimed at helping prisoners prepare for release and fight wrongful convictions, as well as educating youth. His story also reached students in college classrooms, including those at Rutgers University, where he frequently appeared in class over Zoom.

Hailey Shaw, a Rutgers senior studying social work, was among those who met Wallace on Zoom and showed up to his final court date.

"He's the greatest guy — such an inspiration," Shaw said. "If he can stay hopeful being in jail for [24] years, I can stay hopeful getting through college."

In the courtroom, Wallace said his family and supporters have been instrumental in his journey to freedom.

"We've had a roller coaster ride throughout this entire process," Wyche said. "Until I actually heard the words, I wasn't sure."

Now that he's free, Wallace has plans for his future. His legal team helped him register to vote, a right he looks forward to exercising for the first time on Election Day.

According to Wyche, Wallace is also ready to celebrate his newfound freedom in simpler ways, like enjoying family gatherings, finding new clothes and reconnecting with loved ones.

His aunt, Doreen Coleman, believes that his faith played a major role in his journey.

"God answers prayer," Coleman said. "Hearing the testimonies of how he has helped others while in prison, I'm just ecstatic about what he's going to do now that he's out."

Rutgers professor John Hulme, whose students advocated for Wallace, said Wallace has had a huge impact on him as well.

"Here is the happy ending we've been waiting for," Hulme said.

Perry said that the newly released man will continue his advocacy work.

"If you talk to him, he'd say now he gets to go to work helping other people," Perry said.

Wallace's supporters plan to hold a welcome-home party for him Monday night, while his nonprofit will host an election watch party Tuesday evening.