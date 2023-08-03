Two-Screen Day: Trump Special Report on CBS: streaming has local news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're airing a Special Report on the latest updates of former President Donald Trump set to be arranged on charges alleging attempts of overturning the 2020 election Thursday in Washington, D.C. on CBS at 4 p.m. We will have local news streaming on CBS News Philadelphia at 4 p.m.

According to CBS News, The 45-page indictment accuses Trump and six co-conspirators of pursuing several schemes to block the transfer of power to Joe Biden after Trump lost the 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

