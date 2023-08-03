Trump set to be arraigned in D.C. federal court on 2020 election charges

Trump set to be arraigned in D.C. federal court on 2020 election chargesget the free app
Washington — Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in federal court in Washington, D.C., on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, his first appearance in the latest case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
Trump's arraignment is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. While cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, CBS News will have live coverage from reporters on the scene and analysis of all the developments as events unfold.
A federal grand jury hearing evidence in Smith's investigation approved a historic indictment on Tuesday charging Trump with four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.
The 45-page indictment accuses Trump and six unnamed co-conspirators of pursuing several schemes to block the transfer of power to Joe Biden after Trump lost the 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The indictment alleges Trump knew his claims of widespread voter fraud were false but "repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election."
Trump has denounced Smith's probe as politically motivated and denies any wrongdoing. He is expected to enter a not guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Washington.
Trump attorney vows strong defense, may seek change of venue
Trump's attorney John Lauro characterized the second federal indictment of his client as an unprecedented criminalization of political speech.
"This is the first time that political speech has been criminalized in the history of the United States," Lauro told "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday.
"We are in a constitutional abyss right now. We've never seen this," he said. "The president wants his day in court. Most importantly, he wants to get to the truth, which we will do in this case."
Lauro said the defense team may seek a change of venue to West Virginia or another part of the country to ensure a fair trial.
Who are the co-conspirators in the Trump indictment?
Six unnamed co-conspirators are described in the Trump indictment. The document doesn't identify them, but based on details in the indictment, past reporting and sources close to the investigation, their alleged actions — and sometimes their own words — appear to match these identities. At least five of them are lawyers, according to the indictment.
