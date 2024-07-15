The Trump rally gunman got a clean shot at the former president. Who is to blame for the security breach?

Who is responsible for the breach in security at the Trump rally? Who is responsible for the breach in security at the Trump rally? 03:34

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — There are several questions surrounding how 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed to the top of a building with a clear shot at former President Donald Trump during Saturday's rally in Butler County.

This image shows the location of the shooting site, about 400 feet from the stage, at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Google Earth/CBS News

Crooks shot and wounded Trump from atop a building with a clear line of sight within 150 yards of the former president. Former Secret Service Agent Ron Layton cannot believe the building was not secured with government sharpshooters on the roof.

Who was responsible for the breach in security?

The United States Secret Service enlisted local law enforcement to patrol and secure the area outside the Butler Farm Show grounds.

Layton said he and others are angry and embarrassed.

"People who worked in the Secret Service and people in the active service are furious," Layton said. "We are angry. I am angry."

The building was outside of the perimeters controlled by the Secret Service, left to local law enforcement to patrol and secure. In pre-planning meetings, Layton said those local officers needed clear direction from the Secret Service, but he did not know if they got it, allowing Crooks unfettered access to the roof.

"He shouldn't have access to the roof," Layton said. "That's the job, that's why you staff that building. So, that should have never happened."

"I think every law enforcement officer that was on the scene, and probably those who weren't, are upset, pissed off that we could not stop this prior to it happening," Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe said.

Slupe said the Secret Service had a pre-planning meeting with local law enforcement but could not remember the building being discussed.

"This building had a direct line of sight to the former president and yet it wasn't secured," KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan said. "Nobody on the roof. No one blocking that clear line of sight. Was that not discussed?"

"I don't remember that as part of the conversation," Slupe said. "It wasn't part of our pre-plan. And obviously, I can't comment because that would be levels higher than the sheriff to answer that question."

Local law enforcement KDKA-TV talked to does not believe it should take the blame for breach in security.

"It seems like the local police are being thrown under the bus here like it's their fault. But did they have the proper guidance, training and information to secure that building?" Sheehan asked.

"That's what they make after-action reports for," Slupe said. "That's what's going to happen after the investigation's over. There's going to be finger-pointing starting now until when this is over."



Federal investigators are searching for a motive behind the shooting that injured several and killed a local father.