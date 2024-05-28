President Biden, Vice President Harris visiting Philadelphia Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the 2024 race to the White House ramping up, President Joe Biden will travel to Pennsylvania on Wednesday for another campaign event in Philadelphia.

On his latest stop in the Keystone State, Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The president has already made multiple visits to Pennsylvania this year, most recently in April when he spent three days crisscrossing the commonwealth for appearances in Pittsburgh, Scranton and Philadelphia.

While in Philly on April 18, Biden was endorsed by members of the Kennedy family during an event at the Martin Luther King Jr. Rec Center.

Harris has also been to Pennsylvania several times this campaign season. On May 21, the vice president was the keynote speaker at the SEIU International Convention. Earlier in the month, the vice president appeared alongside actress Sheryl Lee Ralph in Montgomery County for a discussion on abortion access and women's health care.

Back in April, a CBS News poll found Biden and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump were locked in a close race in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which have proven to be key battleground states.

After trading criticism back and forth in speeches and on social media, Biden and Trump agreed to meet for two debates before the November election, first on June 27 and then again on Sept. 10.