Watch Live: Trump military parade marking Army's 250th birthday in Washington, D.C.

Washington — President Trump is attending a military parade Saturday evening to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary festivities as he celebrates his 79th birthday.

The 250th Birthday of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade and Celebration, as it's officially called, features thousands of soldiers, an array of tanks and other military vehicles, and dozens of aircraft. Authorities expected a crowd of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, to attend.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump walked on stage to the tune of Hail to the Chief and a 21-gun salute before the parade began. Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were also in attendance.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Army 250th anniversary parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"We're going to have a great time; we are going to have a great celebration," the president said earlier this week.

The military parade got underway at 6 p.m. ET. (It had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but organizers moved up the start time on Saturday due to weather conditions.)

Members of the military march over the Memorial Bridge during the U.S. Army's 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Allison Dinner/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Members of the military march during the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Members of the U.S Army driving in a Sherman tank participate in the Army's 250th birthday parade on June 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C.. / Getty Images

Preparations had been underway all week in Washington, with tanks and other military equipment arriving and fencing going up in parts of the city around the White House and National Mall.

What's the purpose of the military parade?

Saturday's events are intended to mark the 250th birthday of the Army. The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress a little over a year before the Declaration of Independence was signed. It was first called the Continental Army, and George Washington was appointed its first commander.

More broadly, the president has declared Saturday a celebration of the country, intended to recognize America's accomplishments both on the battlefield and off it. Mr. Trump has particularly touted America's victories in World War I and World War II.

"I think it's time for us to celebrate a little bit, you know," the president said Wednesday. "We've had a lot of victories. We've won two world wars … I think it's a time to celebrate our military."

Military equipment and soldiers, by the numbers

Here's what Army officials say to expect to see in the parade:

About 6,600 soldiers

Six M1A1 Abrams tanks

Two World War II Sherman tanks

Eight CH-47 helicopters

16 UH-60 Black Hawks

Four WWII-era P-51 aircraft

Visitors look at a tank on display ahead of the Army 250th anniversary parade on the National Mall, in Washington, D.C.. on June 14, 2025. AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images

Protests held on Saturday

Protesters are showing their opposition to the military parade and to Mr. Trump himself in cities across the country.

Labor unions and liberal activists aimed to counter-program the day's festivities with "No Kings" rallies to protest what they see as Mr. Trump's overreach in his role as chief executive.

The organizers weren't planning major demonstrations in D.C., although some protesters did congregate across from the White House.

"Instead of allowing this birthday parade to be the center of gravity, we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption," they said on their website. "For that reason, NO KINGS is not hosting an event in Washington, D.C."

Political backlash to the president's military parade

The president's parade plans have been criticized for both the cost and the optics. As the administration and the Department of Government Efficiency have been touting their efforts to eliminate waste, the parade and festivities to celebrate an armed services branch anniversary are estimated by the Army to cost between $25 million and $45 million.

"Trump is throwing himself a $30 million birthday parade just to stroke his own ego," Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a veteran who lost both of her legs in Iraq, said on X last week.

Some think military parades are evocative of authoritarian regimes. "Never been a big fan of goose-stepping soldiers and big tanks and missiles rolling down the street," Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky told reporters this week. "So, if you ask me, I wouldn't have done it."

"We were always different than the images you saw of the Soviet Union and North Korea," Paul added. "We were proud not to be that. And I don't — I'm not proposing that that's the image people want to project, but I'm worried about the image that it isn't necessarily the best image to show."

Democrats have also criticized the president for warning people against participating in protests against the parade.

"If there's any protesters that want to come out, they're going to be met with very big force," the president told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware called the president's message an "authoritarian tactic."

"He wasn't talking about people who were engaged in violence," Murphy said of Mr. Trump's remarks in an interview with podcaster Joe Gallina. "He wasn't talking about people who were doing property damage in D.C. He just said anybody who comes out to protest my military parade is going to be treated roughly. That's an authoritarian tactic."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, told reporters Wednesday that "the president absolutely supports peaceful protests."

"He supports the First Amendment. He supports the right of Americans to make their voices heard," she continued. "He does not support violence of any kind. He does not support assaulting law enforcement officers who are simply trying to do their job."

What is the schedule?

8:15 a.m. – Wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Fitness competition and awards ceremony on the National Mall

11 a.m.-6 p.m. – Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall

6 p.m.-7 p.m. – U.S. Army 250th Birthday Parade

9:45 p.m. – Fireworks on the National Mall

Here's the parade route

The parade route runs along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., parallel to the National Mall. It kicks off at 23rd Street NW, near the Lincoln Memorial, before proceeding along the Mall past the White House and the Washington Monument. It concludes at 15th Street NW. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and should run for about an hour.

The parade and other festivities mean traffic will be shut down or restricted in large swaths of downtown Washington. Visitors are encouraged to take public transit or walk, rather than drive.

How to watch the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade

What : Military parade marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army

Military parade marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBS News 24/7 in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change

contributed to this report.