Thousands expected in Philadelphia for "No Kings" protest Saturday against Trump administration

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to flood Center City Saturday for the national "No Kings" protest, a large-scale response to recent actions by the Trump administration.

Organizers said they believe Philadelphia's demonstration will be among the largest in the country. The march is set to begin at LOVE Park and will end on the steps of the Art Museum, where a large stage and security fencing were already in place Friday afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia was the only news outlet on the ground as around two dozen organizers walked the planned route from LOVE Park to the parkway. They said they are preparing for a peaceful but powerful show of unity and protest.

Josh Sanders.

"People have been warned and trained to stay peaceful. We have the right to do this under the First Amendment, and in fact, the City of Philadelphia is helping us," said Meg Berlin of Indivisible Philadelphia, one of the grassroots groups behind the demonstration.

Philadelphia police said it's "all hands on deck" with large crowds expected to gather by 10 a.m. Saturday.

"Our number one priority is making sure that all of these events, especially this one, is well-organized and peaceful," said Dani Negrete, one of the lead organizers. "We've been really working hard to make sure all of our attendees, all our hosts, all of our organizers know why they're here."

The protest comes amid a wave of nationwide demonstrations and heightened tensions, as the Trump administration pushes forward with mass deportation efforts. In Los Angeles, National Guard troops and Marines have been deployed in response to civil unrest.

On Saturday, a large military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army is set to take place in Washington. The parade coincides with Flag Day and President Trump's 79th birthday.

"Here in Philadelphia, we're going to have a clear message that rings out across the world about the importance of this moment and the importance of standing up while our right to do that is under threat," Negrete said.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Berlin said she hopes the demonstration offers a moment of unity and resolve at a time when the country feels deeply divided.

"I hope that it will be, in some ways, joyful that people get together, see what we're doing, and say, 'Yes, that's what I want,'" she said.

A source close to the mayor's office told CBS News Philadelphia that preparations are "significant and substantial."

City officials are warning of major traffic delays around the protest area.