Temple student Lauren Morris awarded CBS Philadelphia's Trudy Haynes Scholarship

Here at CBS News Philadelphia, we are committed to empowering the next generation of journalists. That's why each year, we award one deserving college student with the CBS Philadelphia Trudy Haynes Scholarship.

This year's winner is Lauren Morris, a standout junior journalism major at Temple University. We recently surprised Morris in one of her classes and handed her a check for $10,000.

The late Trudy Haynes, the namesake of the scholarship, worked at our station as the first Black TV reporter in Philadelphia in 1965.

Morris said Haynes is one of her inspirations.

"Trudy Haynes is someone who I've always looked up to, especially as someone who is in her same sorority, as well as just, being a trailblazer in the Philadelphia area," Morris said.

Another motivation was her father — she shared more about him in her scholarship essay. Morris' father was a security guard at a news station in the city where she grew up.

"I lost my dad in December. It was definitely hard for me losing a parent," Morris said. "I learned so much from him, and when he passed, I knew I had a mission to accomplish. I knew that journalism really was my path."

Kathleen Gerrow, vice president of news at CBS News Philadelphia, said Morris has now become part of Haynes' legacy.

"She's going to continue that legacy of Trudy Haynes, and that's what we all are part of, and that's what we want to continue," Gerrow said.

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists helped select the scholarship winner.

"With a scholarship like this, this is a serious investment in their future," PABJ President Ernest Owens said. "Lauren, she is a go-getter. And that is something that Trudy was, a go-getter."

Morris' faith and hard work continue to guide her. On campus, she's part of Temple Update, the student-run news program that airs on TUTV.

"Not knowing exactly...where my next step is going to be for me, but always kind of trusting in God and his plan, but also trusting in the people surrounding me," Morris said. "I have such a great support system at Temple University, I'm just so grateful for my professors and my teachers and just the people I look up to every day. It's such an honor to be here."

Morris already has an internship lined up for the summer. She plans to use the scholarship money to help with housing and tuition expenses.