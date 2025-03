Temple University student Lauren Morris awarded CBS Philadelphia's Trudy Haynes Scholarship Here at CBS News Philadelphia we are committed to empowering the next generation of journalists. One way we do that is through the Trudy Haynes Scholarship, which honors the former KYW-TV employee who became the first African-American TV reporter in Philadelphia. This year's winner, Lauren Morris, was left speechless when anchor Janelle Burrell surprised her in class with a $10,000 check.