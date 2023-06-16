WATCH: Deer crashes through glass at N.J. high school

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A deer crashed through a window at a South Jersey high school this week, sending shards of glass flying into the building.

Cell phone video recorded Wednesday showed the deer running through the schoolyard when suddenly it charged through a window of Triton High School.

The video was shared exclusively with CBS News Philadelphia.

An 8th-grade graduation ceremony was underway on the football field at the time.

The deer ran off after the incident. No one was hurt, except possibly the deer.