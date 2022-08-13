Trent Cole, Hugh Douglas named 2022 Eagles Hall of Fame inductees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pair of Eagles pass-rushing greats will be entering the team's Hall of Fame in 2022. The Birds on Friday said Trent Cole and Hugh Douglas will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Nov. 27 before their game against the Packers.

Both Cole and Douglas rank in the Eagles' top six in career sacks.

Cole, a 2005 fifth-round pick, spent 10 seasons with the Eagles and finished with the second most sacks in team history with 85.5. A two-time Pro Bowler, Cole had four double-digit sack seasons as an Eagle and played 155 games in Philadelphia.

Douglas, who was acquired in a 1998 trade with the Jets, finished his Eagles career with 54.5 sacks in 82 career games. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2000 to 2002 and had three double-digit sack seasons, including a career-best 15 in 2000. He spent parts of six seasons with the Eagles -- five from 1998 to 2002 and then finished out his career in 2004 with the Birds.

"Trent and Hugh were both high impact pass rushers and consummate teammates," Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "When we traded for Hugh, we knew we were getting a player who would immediately make our football team better. He was a tremendous leader on a defense that helped guide us to many deep postseason runs."

"Upon Hugh's retirement, we were fortunate to acquire another talented edge rusher through the draft," Lurie added. "Trent was a dynamic and durable player who provided us with an advantage on defense thanks to his endless motor, selfless style of play, and passion for the game. It will be an honor to officially enshrine them both in the Eagles Hall of Fame this season."

Tra Thomas and Jon Runyan, the anchors of an offensive line that helped the Eagles to five NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl berth, were enshrined into the team's Hall of Fame last season.