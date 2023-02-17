Watch CBS News
Police: suspect forwarded woman's private photos to himself

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have charged a Delaware County man with invasion of privacy.

Tredyfrrin Township police say Justin Wilson asked a woman to give him her phone, so he could connect with her on social media.

But instead, they say Wilson accessed her private photos and videos and texted them to himself.

It happened on Sunday in Devon.

Police say there could be more victims.

