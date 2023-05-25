Traffic picks up on AC Expressway as families can't wait to get to Jersey Shore

Traffic picks up on Atlantic City Expressway as families can't wait to get to Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- We have definitely seen traffic pick up on the Atlantic City Expressway and everyone CBS News Philadelphia spoke with Thursday couldn't wait to get to the Jersey Shore.

"Just getting down the shore," Jim McAuley said. "We try to leave Thursday to beat the traffic."

Rush now to relax later. The Farley rest stop was brimming with people Thursday afternoon making their way to the Jersey Shore.

"Looking forward to the weekend and just relaxing," Craig Schafer said. "Have a couple cocktails and some food."

"I can't wait to sit in the sun and relax," Lisa Raimo said.

For many of these people, they left at the right time. The trip from Center City Philadelphia to Atlantic City should only take about an hour. But AAA is expecting this to be one of the busiest Memorial Days in over two decades.

Meaning the AC Expressway could become a parking lot.

"I'm from the Lehigh Valley so when I come down here the turning point is do I take the Schuylkill or do I take the blue route," Mark Buskirk said. "That's the most strain you have and then after that, you accept it's all part of the experience."

Despite the increase in cars on the road, gas prices have decreased from last year according to Gas Buddy. During Memorial Day 2022, a gallon of regular was close to $5. This year they say prices have decreased by more than a dollar to $3.61 a gallon.

So while the pain at the pump has eased a bit they now say it's time to have some fun.

"Swimming, time with family," Sarah Jones said. "Old friends."

"We enjoy it," Kathleen McAuley said. "Going to check out the casino while we're down there. Have a little fun."

AAA says the best time to travel is either early in the morning or later in the evening.