Tractor-trailer spill leads to big delays on Pennsylvania Turnpike
VALLEY FORGE, Pa. (CBS) -- An incident involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during the Monday morning commute.
The semi spilled fuel along the highway's eastbound lanes between Rt. 29 Exit 320 and Valley Forge Exit 326.
All eastbound lanes at the Valley Forge Interchange are closed as a result.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.
Crews are on the scene working to clean up the spill.
