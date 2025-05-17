New Jersey community comes together after tornado damages home: "Everything is getting back to normal"

Residents in Collings Lakes come together after tornado damages home

Residents in Collings Lakes come together after tornado damages home

Residents in Collings Lakes come together after tornado damages home

Neighbors living in the Collings Lakes section of Buena Vista Township are feeling grateful after a tornado ripped through their community on Friday.

"It seems like everything is getting back to normal," said Virginia McLarty.

A day after the tornado came barreling down Bellwyn Lane, McLarty and her neighbor Dawn Liston took a walk along the street. They were still amazed by the power of the storm.

"You couldn't even see. My sister and I hid. It was over so fast; when you're going through it, that it took forever, but it was over pretty fast," she said. "It was terrifying in the moment."

The National Weather Service said the Collings Lake Section of Buena Vista Township was hit by an EF-0 tornado. The forceful winds of up to 75 miles per hour had debris scattered on the street, took down power lines and uprooted trees.

A tree also toppled over onto Mclarty's neighbor's house while she was inside, leaving a gaping hole. Luckily, the homeowner is OK.

"It's a miracle. I mean it was like three feet from her head," said Liston.

Neighbors like McLarty spent part of the day removing the pile of branches from her yard. Other community members also helped cover the damaged house with a tarp.

Liston said it was great to see how everyone came together during a challenging time.

"It's community. That's what we do here. That's what we do best. When something happens, we are here for each other no matter what," Liston said.

The tornado may have damaged her neighbor's home and other properties, but Liston said it couldn't damage the spirit of the community.

NWS confirms another tornado started in Maryland into Delaware

The National Weather Service confirmed on Saturday that a tornado started in Maryland and continued into Delaware, according to a storm survey about Friday's severe weather.

The storm survey at 8:27 p.m. said a tornado started in Dorchester County, Maryland and continued into Sussex County, Delaware, in the area south of Bethel.

NWS is also conducting a storm survey in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Results of the storm survey and a final assessment are expected to be complete and released on Sunday.