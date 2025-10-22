Philly is home to the first U.S. TKTS booth outside of New York City. Here's how it works.

Philadelphia's theater scene is buzzing with energy, and there's a way to enjoy the spotlight without the steep ticket prices.

For Brett Mapp and Morgan Hugo, catching a show is a passion.

"We probably see about two shows a week," they said.

"What I love about the Philadelphia theater scene is it's kind of like a family," Mapp said.

But even the most devoted theater lovers know that ticket prices can add up.

"Every now and then, we just don't have the money, or the time," Mapp said.

That's where the TKTS ticket booth at the Independence Visitor Center comes in.

"We're the first TKTS discounted theater ticket booth in America outside of New York City," Maita Soukup, vice president of experience and engagement at the Philadelphia Visitor Center, said.

The booth offers tickets to more than 40 local theaters at 30-50% off the current ticket price.

Inspired by the iconic booth in Times Square, TKTS Philly aims to make live theater more accessible to everyone.

"TKTS New York was founded over 50 years ago as a way to broaden access and accessibility to theater and live performing arts. And that's what we want to do here in Philadelphia," Soukup said.

For performer Jessica Money, the impact is deeply personal. A Temple University alum, Money remembers seeing her first shows in Old City.

"The most impactful show that I saw was actually at the Arden, my junior year of high school," Money said. "By the time we got to intermission, my best friend and I were like, 'We need to be in Philly.' We didn't know that theater like this was just right in our backyard. And like, how cool would it be to work there one day?"

Money has come full circle and is now starring in "Falsettos: The Musical." This is her sixth principal role at the Arden Theatre.

"Having an affordable option like the TKTS booth is important for the theater community at large," she said. "Being able to buy a ticket at half price means a lot for someone who probably can't afford a full-price ticket. That was my story and still is as an actor, independent contractor and as a young person."

Whether you're a lifelong theater fan or just curious about what's playing, the TKTS booth is your ticket to discovering Philly's vibrant stage scene, without the sticker shock.

Visit PHLVisitorCenter.com to see Philadelphia TKTS prices.