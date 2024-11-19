TKTS Ticket Booth Service coming to Philadelphia. Here's what to know.
The curtain is up on Philadelphia's newest tourist attraction. To theatergoers' delight, TKTS Ticket Booth Service is coming to The Independence Visitor Center on Market Street, ready to supply the public with a variety of discounts for Philadelphia's performing arts scene.
The TKTS Booth is set to open Thursday in partnership with Visit Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation. The ticket service will offer 30-50% off tickets to same-day shows or up to 72 hours in advance.
And while Market Street may not be Times Square, all tickets for Philadelphia's performing arts scene will be sold in person, just like the famous TKTS Booth location in New York City.
Here is the current list of performing arts companies in the Greater Philadelphia area participating in TKTS:
- 1812 Productions
- Arden Theatre Company
- BalletX
- Bearded Ladies Cabaret
- EgoPo Classic Theater
- Ensemble Arts Philly
- FringeArts
- Hedgerow Theatre Company
- Inis Nua Theatre Company
- interACT Theatre Productions
- Lantern Theater Company
- The Media Theatre
- Penn Live Arts
- Philadelphia Ballet
- Philadelphia Theatre Company
- The Philadelphia Orchestra
- Quintessence Theatre Group
- Theatre Ariel
- Theatre Exile
- Theatre Horizon
- The Wilma Theater
The performing arts companies and theaters are located in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, like Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery.
"The TKTS program will be a tremendous boost to Philadelphia's theatre and live performance venues as they continue their rebound from the pandemic," said Patricia Wilson Aden, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance. "The arts and culture sector has a combined $3.3 billion impact in Southeastern Pennsylvania. This new TKTS booth will grow that impact by supporting our performing arts community and generating additional revenue for Philadelphia's restaurants, retail, and hotels."
TKTS Booth Service will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Independence Visitor Center on Market Street. Interested in buying a ticket or two? Call TKTS Philadelphia at 267-514-4758 to see what tickets are being sold that day.
Beyond the new Philadelphia booth, TKTS has booth services in Times Square and Lincoln Center in New York City, London and Tokyo.