Shows "Tires," "Mayor of Kingstown" awarded $34 million to film in Pennsylvania by Shapiro administration

Two popular TV shows are getting a multi-million dollar injection from the Shapiro administration to film in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Film Office announced Wednesday that it awarded $34 million for production on Season 3 of "Tires" and the fifth and final season of "Mayor of Kingstown" through the Film Production Tax Credit Program.

The state believes production on both shows will bring in a combined $131 million for the commonwealth's economy and support nearly 3,500 jobs.

Tires, co-created and written by Pennsylvania natives Shane Gillis and John McKeever, is currently in production in West Chester, according to Variety. The scripted Netflix series follows a family as they try to revitalize their auto-repair business, "Valley Forge Automotive Center."

More than $6 million was allocated to Tires for production on Season 3, which is expected to debut sometime later this year. The Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development estimates $24 million will end up back in the local economy.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 04: Shane Gillis attends the Netflix "Tires" Season 2 Premiere at The Paramount Theatre on June 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Chris Saucedo / Getty Images

Production for "Mayor of Kingstown," which stars Jeremy Renner and airs on Paramount+, was awarded nearly $28 million by the Shapiro administration. Paramount Skydance is the parent company of CBS News.

The state expects more than $107 million to be injected into the Pittsburgh-area economy. According to the Pennsylvania Film Office, "Mayor of Kingstown" is Pittsburgh's longest-running series. The show has filmed across western Pennsylvania, including in Millvale and McKeesport and at the Western Penitentiary.

Filming is set to start on March 9 and is expected to continue throughout the summer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Jeremy Renner attends the Mayor Of Kingstown special advanced screening event in NY on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+) Santiago Felipe

"Pennsylvania offers productions the complete package — world-class crews, diverse locations, competitive incentives, and strong local partners," Pennsylvania Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi said in a statement. "The continued success of TIRES and the final season of Mayor of Kingstown highlights the confidence producers have in filming here and underscores the lasting economic impact these projects bring to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and communities across the Commonwealth."

Gov. Josh Shapiro called for another $100 million in funding for the Film Production Tax Credit Program in his recently announced state budget.

What other shows have filmed in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania, particularly Delaware County, has played host to several major television productions in the last few years.

"Mare of Easttown" and "Task," two HBO crime-drama series created by Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby, take place in Delaware and Chester counties.

Both shows were filmed around the Philadelphia area. Task, which aired its first season in 2025, featured quintessentially-Philly landmarks and references, including Rita's Italian Ice, Ralph's Italian Restaurant, roast pork sandwiches and The Ridley House on MacDade Boulevard.

In western Pennsylvania, "The Pitt," "Hershey" and "How to Rob a Bank" have invested in production around the Pittsburgh area.