Shane Gillis to perform largest headline show of career at Lincoln Financial Field in 2026

Shane Gillis will perform the largest headline show of his solo career next summer at the home of the Birds.

Gillis, a Mechanicsburg native and lifelong Eagles fan who cameoed in the team's 2024 hype video, announced Tuesday a one-night-only show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 17, 2026.

The comedian and actor will bring his stand-up comedy to more than 60,000 fans at the Linc with yet-to-be-announced guests.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Black Friday. An artist presale went live at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with a code SGLIVE, and another local presale opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.

"Shane has always been an incredibly supportive Eagles fan whose local roots tied to the region will serve as a great homecoming," Brian Napoli, senior vice president of corporate partnerships with the Eagles, said in a press release. "We value the relationship we share with Shane and look forward to creating a truly special evening for him and his many fans at Lincoln Financial Field on July 17."

Gillis has plenty of ties to the Philadelphia area. He graduated from West Chester University and came up performing shows in Philly, including at Helium Comedy Club on Sansom Street. He's a Philly sports fan, often seen wearing Eagles or Phillies gear or at the games. He's thrown out the first pitch at a Phillies game before.

The central Pennsylvania native also stars in his scripted Netflix series "Tires," which he writes with Philly native John McKeever. The show has been renewed for a third season, which is expected to drop in 2026. He also released his second stand-up special, "Beautiful Dogs," in 2023 on Netflix. His first, "Shane Gillis: Live in Austin," was self-debuted in 2021 and had over 40 million views.

Gillis also has a role in "Madden," a biographical movie about the legendary John Madden, featuring Christian Bale and Nicolas Cage.

Earlier this summer, Gillis hosted the ESPYS, and his monologue drew mixed reviews.