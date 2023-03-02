Woman gets 12-24 years for crash that killed Pa. firefighter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman who pleaded guilty after a crash that killed a firefighter will serve 12-24 years in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.

Authorities said Jacquelyn Walker was driving a poorly maintained car with no brakes when she crashed into Thomas Royds and other first responders.

On July 24, 2021, the Belmont Hills Fire Company, Royds and other first responders were assisting with a two-vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway when authorities say Walker drove her Jeep Grand Cherokee up the shoulder.

The crash killed Royds, and three others were injured.

"The judge said a number of things that I think were important, about protecting the protectors," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said after the sentencing.

Multiple firefighters who were injured in the crash were in the Montgomery County Courthouse Thursday to hear the sentence handed down and to talk about Royds.

Firefighter Sam Shaffer said he's dealing with stress and survivors' guilt.

He said he feels sorry for Walker but that she deserved to face consequences for the crash.

"Thomas Royds was like a mentor, a father figure to me, someone you could always rely on, he didn't have a bad bone in his body," Shaffer said.

The section of the road where the crash occurred is now named after Royds, Steele said.

"This wasn't an accident, this was choices that were made by the defendant," Steele said. "She knew that she shouldn't be driving the car, the car had brakes that didn't work, and she made a choice in the roadway to drive down the berm, where it's lit up and there's firefighters all over the place."

Firefighters were diving out of the way to get away from the vehicle.

"When there's emergency responders out there, slow down, move over," Steele said.

Firefighter Alex Fischer with the Belmont Hills Fire Company said he had a few broken bones and other injuries after the crash and credited first responders who helped him.