2 arrests made, another sought in 2022 murder of 17-year-old Theodore Crawford in Philadelphia

Two men have been arrested and a third suspect is wanted in the 2022 murder of 17-year-old Theodore Crawford, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, police said Thursday.

The Philadelphia Police Department announced the arrests of Amir Williams and Andre Saunders, both 21, on Thursday. Williams and Saunders each face murder, attempted murder and related charges.

Police identified 22-year-old James Braswell as the third man sought in connection with the double shooting.

James Braswell of Philadelphia is wanted in connection with the April 2022 murder of Theodore Crawford in East Falls. Philadelphia Police Department

On April 16, 2022, police said Crawford and an 18-year-old man were shot shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive in the city's East Falls neighborhood. Crawford was shot multiple times and later died at a local hospital.

"My son was 17. Some days I have to go up in my room and lie on my bed and I cry for hours," Cherisse Pearson, Crawford's mother, told CBS News Philadelphia's Natasha Brown in 2022. "For someone else to dictate that you get to take my son's life, how do you get to make that decision for my child? Every single day, I cry."

The police department is asking anyone with information about Braswell to contact its homicide division at 215-686-3334 or call 911.