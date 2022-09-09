Taken Too Soon: Mothers in Pain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As gun violence statistics are shattering records in Philadelphia, CBS3 anchor Natasha Brown sat down with a group of mothers whose lives have forever been changed by senseless crime.

The organization Mothers In Charge was founded by Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight in 2003 after the tragic murder of her son Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson in 2001. Dr. Johnson-Speight created a safe space for mothers to find solace in each other and it led to the organization going national. Chapters have been established in Harrisburg, PA, New York, NY, New Jersey State, Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO, Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, Berkley, CA.

In an emotional session with Natasha Brown, mothers opened up about how their lives will never be the same. Natasha met with mothers who lost their children several years ago to others whose stories are still fresh, including Amy Lounsberry whose son Milan Loncar was killed while walking his dog in Fairmount in January 2021. The mothers' wishes are to put an end to the violence and raise awareness about the everlasting pain gun violence wreaks on families.

