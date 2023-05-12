The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: May 8-12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, a Norristown high school student was accepted to 7 Ivy League schools, a local student is working to change the world through education equity, and a fearless mother-daughter duo will participate in the More Than Pink Walk to raise money for breast cancer research.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

Deptford police officer Bobby Shisler dies nearly 2 months after being shot

Bobby Shisler, the Deptford police officer who was shot on the job in March, succumbed to his injuries and died Sunday at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the Deptford Police Department said.

Shisler was a four-year veteran of the Deptford Police Department. He was described as a lifelong resident of the township and a tireless volunteer.

"Officer Shisler will always be remembered for his dedication and his commitment to the residents of this great community. We are extremely grateful and thankful for his service. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten," the Deptford Police Department said in a release.

$50K reward offered for teen wanted in deadly Roxborough HS shooting

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the last suspect in September's deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School is now up to $50,000.

U.S. Marshals say a 17-year-old was one of five people who ambushed a group of teenagers leaving a football scrimmage at Roxborough High, killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

The mother of Nicolas Elizalde is pleading for help to find the teen as she struggles with life without her son.

"I'm living in a nightmare," Meredith Elizalde said.

82-year-old survivor to participate in breast cancer walk

A fearless mother-daughter duo will be joined by thousands in a sea of pink for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk this weekend. Their involvement in breast cancer awareness hits close to home.

The healthy, vibrant 81-year-old never lost her spirit or sense of positivity. It became a healing power that carried her through her journey with the disease.

"Last August I had my annual and they found one spot. [They] sent me immediately to the breast surgeon and he scheduled a biopsy. And the next week it came back positive," said Rickie Blumenthal.

Student at Olney Elementary honored as City Year's Idealist of the Year

Each year the City Year program honors one local student who embodies its idealist mission to change the world through education equity. This year's winner is a stellar student at Olney Elementary.

Eighth-grader Xianice Matos is a shining star.

Aside from excelling in the classroom, once a week, she arrives at school a whole hour early to set up and run this makeshift store out of a small hallway closet.

"I can not wait to show you and everybody else in this world what I can be and the future that comes," Matos said.

"Very blessed: Norristown high school student accepted to 7 Ivy League schools

A Montgomery County teenager has just achieved an impressive feat of academic excellence. He's been accepted to seven Ivy League universities, plus six other colleges.

Seventeen-year-old Ikram Ibidakpo recalls the moment he opened his acceptance letter from Princeton.

"I got in and like me, my dad, my brother, we're all like jumping up and down," Ibidakpo said. "Like real screaming and everything."

That same day, the Norristown area high school student found out he also got into Yale, UPenn, Columbia, Cornell, Brown and Dartmouth. A total of seven Ivy League schools.

National Nurses Week

It's National Nurses Week, and Independence Blue Cross is recognizing some of the outstanding nurses in the Philadelphia region who go above and beyond every day. It's part of its 5th annual "Celebrate Caring" campaign.

Christina Milligan is a nurse at CHOP Primary Care in Paoli. After being recognized as one of the three winners of the Independence Blue Cross fifth annual Celebrate Caring campaign, Milligan was taken aback.

"I was super humbled and appreciative," Milligan said. "We always say this is our Paoli family."

Leah Santos is the liver tumor coordinator at Penn Transplant Institute. The registered nurse is now being recognized by her colleagues for her caring and compassionate work.

"I'm honored that people took time out of their day to nominate me," Santos said. "Because I think it's an incredible thing to shine a light on nurses who do good in and outside of the workplace."

Meet Juju McClain-Riggins, a local registered nurse who travels all over the city offering help to those who need it most. She performs regular house calls for clients who are homeless or battling drug addiction, or both, often in some of the city's roughest neighborhoods.

"I just like that part of it, being able to go in and let somebody who might otherwise not feel special, feel special. Let them know they're loved, they're important, we care about you, whatever concerns you, concerns me. That type of thing," McClain-Riggins said.

Embiid, Maxey lead Sixers past Celtics to 3-2 series lead

Joel Embiid scored 33 points and the Philadelphia 76ers easily took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Boston Celtics 115-103 on Tuesday night.

The 76ers led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter as home fans booed the Celtics, and can close out the series and advance to the conference finals when they host Game 6 on Thursday night.

It was the third straight 30-point game in the series for Embiid, who also had seven rebounds, four blocks and three 3-pointers.

Phillies' Harper hits first home run since elbow surgery

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper homered for the first time this season in the fifth inning of Saturday night's game against the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old, batting as the designated hitter, was playing in his fourth game since returning from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last Nov. 23.

It was his 286th homer and 102nd with the Phillies.