National Nurses Week: Penn Transplant Institute coordinator receives honor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's National Nurses Week, and Independence Blue Cross is recognizing some of the outstanding nurses in the Philadelphia region who go above and beyond every day. It's part of its 5th annual "Celebrate Caring" campaign.

Leah Santos is the liver tumor coordinator at Penn Transplant Institute.

Santos is not one to seek the limelight. In fact, that's the last thing she would do.

"At first, I was mortified because I knew it would come with a level of attention," Santos said.

There is no denying the way Santos shines, she does good in silence and that is truly beautiful. The registered nurse is now being recognized by her colleagues for her caring and compassionate work.

"That means about 90% of people who call my phone have a new diagnosis of liver cancer," Santos explained. "I always keep in mind and tell my patients, I am your human manual. When you have questions, when you're not sure where to go, my job is to help you get there."

Santos continues, "I'm honored that people took time out of their day to nominate me. Because I think it's an incredible thing to shine light on nurses who do good in and outside of the workplace."

Santos also volunteers at the Sunday Love Project every week, delivering food to its free grocery store in Kensington and helping the nonprofit feed Philadelphia.

"I always tell people if you have time and you don't have money, use your time. Show up, volunteer, do what you can do to help people, " Santos said.

"There's not a lot of people who wake up every day and think how can I help someone else today, and Leah wrote the book on that," Executive Director of the Sunday Love Project Margaux Murphy said.

Murphy said she's also experienced Santos' guidance through health issues of her own.

"Safe. I trust Leah with my life," said Murphy.

A sentiment shared by so many who cross paths with this one outstanding nurse - Leah Santos.

