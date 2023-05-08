Reward increased for teen wanted in Roxborough HS shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The reward for information leading to the arrest of the last suspect in September's deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School is now up to $50,000.

U.S. Marshals say 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne was one of five people who ambushed a group of teenagers leaving a football scrimmage at Roxborough High, killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

Coming up this afternoon on CBS News Philadelphia, we will hear from Nicolas' mother and her calls for justice for her son.