Watch CBS News
Local News

Reward increased for teen wanted in Roxborough HS shooting

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Reward increased in deadly Roxborough High School shooting
Reward increased in deadly Roxborough High School shooting 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The reward for information leading to the arrest of the last suspect in September's deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School is now up to $50,000.

U.S. Marshals say 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne was one of five people who ambushed a group of teenagers leaving a football scrimmage at Roxborough High, killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

rox-hs-shooting.jpg

Coming up this afternoon on CBS News Philadelphia, we will hear from Nicolas' mother and her calls for justice for her son. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.