CHOP Paoli nurse honored for "exceptional" work by Independence Blue Cross

PAOLI, Pa. (CBS) -- Independence Blue Cross is honoring some of the outstanding nurses in the Philadelphia region who go above and beyond every day during National Nurses Week. It's part of its fifth annual "Celebrate Caring" campaign.

Christina Milligan is a nurse at CHOP Primary Care in Paoli.

While Milligan is tending to patients, little did she know she was the topic of some good gossip.

"Exceptional. You can't describe her better than that," Karen Rohleder said.

"She's amazing," Mallory Adams said. "She brings so much passion and light to a room."

After being recognized as one of the three winners of the Independence Blue Cross fifth annual Celebrate Caring campaign, Milligan was taken aback.

"I was super humbled and appreciative," Milligan said. "We always say this is our Paoli family."

Milligan has been a nurse for over a decade working with children and teenagers struggling with depression, anxiety and eating disorders.

Rohleder, a veteran nurse of 30 years, says nursing has evolved and she admires Milligan's ability to meet their patients where they are.

"She's very good at speaking with teenage girls," Rohleder said. "We have a lot of mental health issues right now in our community and she's excellent."

Also giving advice to newer nurses.

"She is so amazing at explaining things," Madelyn Dougherty said. "She not only takes the time with her patients but takes the time with her fellow staff to really explain and go over things. She's always willing to answer any question."

Milligan sees up to 20 patients a day.

As a mother of six, she can relate to her patients and their families.

"Let them know I go through this too as a mom," Milligan said, "so I can relate to you and it isn't easy."

One of her little ones may have a career in nursing, but to these nurses, Milligan is a friend who knows how to let off steam and most importantly, she inspires.

"She shows up for her patients every single day," Adams said. "She treats every patient like they're her only patient that she needs to see. She really spends the time she needs to spend to educate and form connections with her patients."

And connections with fellow nurses who are also her friends.