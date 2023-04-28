The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: April 24-28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, our Pat Gallen had the honors of hyping up Philadelphia Union fans at Subaru Park, the first graduating class recipients of the Octavius Catto Scholarship were honored, the Democratic Mayoral Candidates talked about gun violence and school safety during a forum, and students in a South Jersey art class are drawing a "kindness quilt."

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team has worked on this week:

Pat Gallen strikes drum before Union game

CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen had the honor of hyping up Philadelphia Union fans at Subaru Park Wednesday night. Before the Union's game vs. Los Angeles FC in the first leg of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Semifinals, Pat was the pre-game drum banger.

2023 Democratic Mayoral Forum hosted by PABJ and Every Voice, Every Vote Project

Six of the Democrats vying to win the nomination for mayor hit the stage at the Museum of the American Revolution this past Thursday, April 20. Each panelist got the opportunity to ask a question, at first directed to two panelists but then opened up to the entire group for a conversation. The forum was led by Ernest Owens, president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, executive producer and host of podcast "Ernestly Speaking!" He was also joined by CBS News Philadelphia's Ukee Washington who asked the six participating candidates about their plans to curb gun violence and keep schools safer. You can watch the entire forum here.

Kids in South Jersey art class drawing a "kindness quilt"

Step inside the second-grade art class at Dennis Township Primary School, and you'll see young minds learning that there's more to art than just drawing. The 7-year-old Carson and his classmates have been busy putting the final touches on a "kindness quilt" that will later be gifted to a homeless shelter that also serves children.

"We are drawing pictures for kids and people who are homeless. We're doing it so they can feel safe and secure," says second-grader Carson.

South Jersey little league has a unique rule to stop umpire hecklers

Deptford Little League is instituting a unique new rule to curb spectators' verbal abuse aimed at volunteer umpires. According to Don Bozzuffi, president of the league, if a spectator is verbally abusive to an umpire, the person must volunteer to umpire three games or be banned from coming back for up to a year.

First graduating class recipients of Octavius Catto Scholarship honored

Sixty-six students at the Community College of Philadelphia were honored Tuesday for being part of the first graduating class of Octavius Catto scholars. The students all received full scholarships to attend the two-year school and receive associate degrees. For many students, this scholarship was a lifeline. Without financial assistance, mentorship and support, they may not have been able to afford the cost of tuition or other expenses of higher education.

Lawsuit filed against Upper Darby Township over handling of parking tickets



A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Upper Darby Township in federal court over its handling of parking tickets. The legal fight comes two months after CBS News Philadelphia Investigations reported exclusively that thousands of tickets weren't sent to local courts, raising eyebrows and even more questions. In this latest chapter of a parking ticket controversy in Upper Darby Township, a federal lawsuit claims thousands of people issued parking tickets never received notice of how and when they may contest the ticket or to appear and dispute violation before a local judge.