The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: April 24-28

This week, our Pat Gallen hyped up Union fans at Subaru Park, the first graduating class recipients of Octavius Catto Scholarship were honored, and students in a South Jersey art class are drawing a "kindness quilt."
