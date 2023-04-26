First graduating class recipients of Octavius Catto Scholarship honored

First graduating class of Octavius Catto Scholars honored at Community College of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For many students, a scholarship can be a lifeline to a better future or unique new opportunities. For others to help overcome barriers and make an impact in their communities.

A lapel pin symbolizes an achievement of a lifetime. A pin that Jonathan Collins is proud to wear.

"I'm feeling relieved, I'm feeling thankful," Collins said. "I'm feeling blessed."

Collins is one of 66 students at the Community College of Philadelphia who were honored Tuesday for being part of the first graduating class of Octavius Catto scholars. The students all received full scholarships to attend the two-year school and receive associate degrees.

Collins, from West Philly, majored in criminal justice. Next week, he'll be the first in his family to graduate from college.

"They're actually really excited because not long ago I had trouble getting through high school simply because I didn't fit in well in that environment," Collins said. "So they're proud to see me finish and attend college."

For many students, this scholarship was a lifeline. Without financial assistance, mentorship and support, they may not have been able to afford the cost of tuition or other expenses of higher education.

And for Batoul Shariah, this was a second chance to pursue a dream she says she'd postponed for years.

"My father passed when I was young. So, I quit school to take care of my family," Shariah said. "The day I got accepted was the day that changed my life. I went from a person who didn't go to school to a person getting accepted into Ivy league colleges and scholarship offers. I'm just so grateful for the Catto scholarship."

The scholarship is named after Octavius Catto. The statue outside of city hall is in his honor.

He was an educator and prominent civil rights activist in Philadelphia post-Civil War.

As Mayor Jim Kenney expressed, these scholars are committed to advancing Catto's legacy of social change.

"The lives you will create for yourselves as you continue your education will make you better parents, better citizens," Kenney said.

Young people overcoming barriers and ready to make an impact in their communities.