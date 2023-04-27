CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen strikes drum before Union game

Digital Brief: April 26, 2023 (AM)

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen had the honors of hyping up Philadelphia Union fans at Subaru Park Wednesday night.

Before the Union's game vs. Los Angeles FC in the first leg of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Semifinals, Pat was the pre-game drum banger.

A video from a fan in attendance showed Pat banging the drum alongside the team's mascot, Phang, in rhythm to "Union" chants.

One Twitter user had a big compliment for Pat's cadence.

@Squelch_Cataldi compared Pat's cadence to Ringo Starr, the former musician who's known as the drummer for the Beatles.

He had a good cadence with his drum strikes. Some would say Ringo-esque — Squelch Schwarbellanos (@Squelch_Cataldi) April 27, 2023