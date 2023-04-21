Kids in South Jersey art class drawing a "kindness quilt"

DENNIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- "I just think kindness is so important, such an important quality. And I hate to say it, but there just doesn't seem to be very much of it these days," South Jersey art teacher Sheila McCloy says.

But step inside her second-grade art class at Dennis Township Primary School, and you'll see young minds learning there's more to art than just drawing.

"Two plus two is always going to be four. But in art, you can have an affective experience that's going to help you to grow as a human being and that has to start now," McCloy said.

"We are drawing pictures for kids and people who are homeless. We're doing it so they can feel safe and secure," says second-grader Carson.

Art teacher Sheila McCloy watches her students create a "kindness quilt" that will be shared with the homeless. For each square, students were asked to draw something that makes them happy. CBS News Philadelphia

The 7-year-old Carson and his classmates have been busy putting the final touches on a "kindness quilt" that will later be gifted to a homeless shelter that also serves children.

"They had to draw six things that make them happy," McCloy said.

What did Carson draw?

"An apple tree with leaves falling. A dolphin jumping out of the ocean," he said, pointing to his works.

"This one is a seahorse and this one is a turtle," said Gavin, another student. "They're just really special animals."

Ms. McCloy says these children may be young, but they can still make a difference in the world.

"It's a lesson of activism and kindness and compassion, and something that hopefully they can carry forward with them," she said.

Second-grade art student Brene draws CBS News Philadelphia reporter Wakisha Bailey as part of the "kindness quilt" in her art class. CBS News Philadelphia

As I walked around admiring the artwork, I noticed an image of me in this little square with my squiggly hair and a hairstyle Brene and I both share.

"I like to draw stuff for teachers, and I like to draw with my friends," Brene said.

Marie and Savannah both drew rainbows on the quilt.

"I love all the colors and they make me feel happy," Savannah said.

The same feeling they get when they see Ms. McCloy.

"I love her."

